Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. Evercore raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.00.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$58.41 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total transaction of C$1,528,522.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,680,096.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,960.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

