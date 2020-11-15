SunContract (SNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $446,716.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $446,716.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SunContract has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One SunContract token can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

