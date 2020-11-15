Suny Cellular Communication (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Financial Comparison

Suny Cellular Communication (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suny Cellular Communication and Kornit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suny Cellular Communication N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital $179.87 million 17.53 $10.17 million $0.36 213.97

Kornit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Suny Cellular Communication.

Profitability

This table compares Suny Cellular Communication and Kornit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suny Cellular Communication N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital -5.05% -2.09% -1.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suny Cellular Communication shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Suny Cellular Communication has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Suny Cellular Communication and Kornit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suny Cellular Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A Kornit Digital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kornit Digital has a consensus target price of $70.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.09%. Given Kornit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Suny Cellular Communication.

Summary

Suny Cellular Communication beats Kornit Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suny Cellular Communication Company Profile

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd imports and distributes cellular phones and related accessories. It provides technical support, repaid, and maintenance services for cellular telephones, tablets, spare parts, and related accessories produced by the Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The company sells its products through a network of 16 stores, as well as online through its Website. It serves retail networks, individuals, marketing networks distributor and cellular phone stores, strategic business clients, medium and small business clients, employee organizations, and consumer clubs. The company was formerly known as Scailex Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Suny Cellular Communication Ltd in November 2016. Suny Cellular Communication Ltd was founded in 1971 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It products and services include direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

