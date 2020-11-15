Super Zero (SERO) Hits Market Cap of $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00100168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001210 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00020577 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005783 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

