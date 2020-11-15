Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

SPB stock opened at C$11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.29.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$450.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.861395 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

