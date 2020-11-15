SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.16% of SVMK worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SVMK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVMK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SVMK stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,191.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $197,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,557 shares of company stock worth $4,486,931. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

