SwftCoin Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $4.27 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

