Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

