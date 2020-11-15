Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 273.8% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

