T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after acquiring an additional 694,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 840,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after acquiring an additional 411,352 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $140.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

