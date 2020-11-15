Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$500.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE TBL opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taiga Building Products Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.58.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History for Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL)

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit