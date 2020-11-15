Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Announces Earnings Results

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$500.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE TBL opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taiga Building Products Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.58.

Get Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) alerts:

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.