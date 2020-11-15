Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,954 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.22. 9,180,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,163. The company has a market cap of $483.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

