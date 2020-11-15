Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.18. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 210,495 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

