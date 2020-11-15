Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,912. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

