Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $46,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.88. 2,769,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,912. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

