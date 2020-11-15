Target Co. (TGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the retailer on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Target has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.