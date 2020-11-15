Target Co. (TGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the retailer on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.
Target has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.
Shares of Target stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
