Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Financial Analysis

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 10.03% 7.34% 6.45% Velodyne Lidar N/A -298.58% -7.16%

This table compares Taylor Devices and Velodyne Lidar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $28.38 million 1.16 $3.03 million N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taylor Devices and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 0 0 2 0 3.00

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.73%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Risk & Volatility

Taylor Devices has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar. Its products are used in various applications, including autonomous vehicles, ADAS, UAVs, mapping, industrial automation, self-driving rovers, autonomous vessels, smart city initiatives, and robotics. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

