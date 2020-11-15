Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TSHA opened at $20.40 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

