Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NYSE TECK opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

