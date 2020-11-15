Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ TGEN opened at $1.05 on Friday. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

