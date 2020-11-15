Teekay (NYSE:TK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Teekay (NYSE:TK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

Shares of TK stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

