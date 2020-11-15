Teekay (NYSE:TK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Teekay (NYSE:TK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.
Shares of TK stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.40.
About Teekay
