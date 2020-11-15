TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $223,961.43 and $90,777.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 79,576,182 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

