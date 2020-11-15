Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 395.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

TSLA stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a market cap of $387.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,364 shares of company stock valued at $57,352,119. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.