Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $462,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSLA stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $387.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

