Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMN stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.
AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
