Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

