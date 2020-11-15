Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 2.10% of Core Molding Technologies worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 518,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,452.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,602.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,286.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,624 shares of company stock valued at $179,845 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.