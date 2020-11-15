Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW opened at $6.50 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

