Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Infinera worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Infinera by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Infinera by 48.2% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,568,000 after buying an additional 2,505,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 220,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,549 shares of company stock worth $117,675. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Shares of INFN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

