Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Park Aerospace worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.79. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

