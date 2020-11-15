Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

NYSE:LAD opened at $266.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average of $197.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,927 shares of company stock valued at $715,280. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

