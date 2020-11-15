Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $370.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

