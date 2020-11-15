Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 80,500 Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Communications Systems were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter worth $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.10. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

JCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Communications Systems Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

