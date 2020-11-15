Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 257.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,415. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average is $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

