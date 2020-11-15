Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

NYSE:TGH opened at $16.56 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $941.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

