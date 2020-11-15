The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.46. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

