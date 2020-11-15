The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

BKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Buckle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Buckle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,505.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

