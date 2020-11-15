The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE SCHW opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,481 shares of company stock worth $22,012,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

