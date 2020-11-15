The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.67. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 21,983 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

