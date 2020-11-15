The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.65

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $7.79. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 88,440 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

