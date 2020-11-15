The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.65

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $7.79. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 88,440 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.