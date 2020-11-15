The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

