The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

Nov 15th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

