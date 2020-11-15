The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $523.15

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.15 and traded as high as $591.00. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) shares last traded at $582.00, with a volume of 246,609 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

