The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
LGL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.55.
About The LGL Group
