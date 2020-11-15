The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LGL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

