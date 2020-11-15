The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,550.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 156,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

