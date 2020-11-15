The Mint Co. (MIT.V) (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

The Mint Co. (MIT.V) (CVE:MIT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. The Mint Co. (MIT.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

The Mint Co. (MIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Mint Co. (MIT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mint Co. (MIT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit