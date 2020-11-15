The Mint Co. (MIT.V) (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

The Mint Co. (MIT.V) (CVE:MIT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. The Mint Co. (MIT.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

The Mint Co. (MIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Mint Co. (MIT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mint Co. (MIT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.