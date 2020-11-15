The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.00

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and traded as high as $59.95. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 2,334 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47.

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

