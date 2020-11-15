The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut The RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The RMR Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 181,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.