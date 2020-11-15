The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $23.94 million and $3.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021514 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 149.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,249,828 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

