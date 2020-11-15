The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,921,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868,031 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of The Southern worth $4,008,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

