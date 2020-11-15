The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 9th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.1% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 408,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,578,000 after buying an additional 84,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 569.5% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 42,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

