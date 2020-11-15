The Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Critical Analysis

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Western Union and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 8 4 0 1.89 Farfetch 0 2 10 0 2.83

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $22.41, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $43.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Farfetch.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.65 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.28 Farfetch $1.02 billion 15.19 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -37.74

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% Farfetch -54.36% -59.19% -30.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Western Union beats Farfetch on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

